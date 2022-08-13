Tuface’s management debunks pregnancy rumour

The management of Iconic Nigerian hip-hop artiste Innocent Ujah Idibia, popularly known as Tuface (2baba) has described the rumour making rounds on the internet that the artiste impregnated a banker as false and malicious.

Following the African Queen singer’s public apology to his wife and family for causing them embarrassment, a rumour has been going viral that the artiste has impregnated a certain banker.

Debunking the claim, Tuface’s manager, Efe Omorogbe, on behalf of the artiste’s record label, Now Muzik, cleared the air on the alleged pregnancy rumour.

In a statement titled “2BABA: PREGNANCY REPORT IS FAKE NEWS” and posted on Efe Omorogbe Instagram account, the…