US Govt partners NCDC on disease control, improvement of local content

The United State Centres for Disease Control (USCDC), has entered into a partnership with the Nigerian Centres for Disease Control (NCDC) on the improvement of local content in the management of the newly expanded and equipped laboratory in Nigeria.

The Centres have supported the NCDC in the expansion and equipping of the biorepository laboratory through COVID-19 CARES Act funding.

Speaking at the commissioning of the laboratory, the US Consul general, Will Stevens said the Centres would support in the training of staff of NCDC. to improve local capacity in managing the laboratory.

Stevens noted that the new facility would support Nigeria’s disease control efforts through the…