2023: Accord will make history in Oyo —Adelabu 

The Accord Party governorship candidate in Oyo State, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has said the party will spring surprises and make history in the 2023 general election.

Adelabu gave the explanation during a radio programme tagged ‘Political Circuit’ monitored in Ibadan on Saturday.

Adelabu, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) deputy governor, was the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the 2019 general election in the state.

He had defected from the APC to the Accord party where he secured the governorship ticket, after alleged irregularities in the APC primary election.

The governorship candidate said that Accord was not a third, but main force in the…