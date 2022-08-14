Ajase Ipo clash: Fulani calls for justice over recorded deaths

As normalcy returns to the Kara market area in Ajase Ipo in the Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State after a security breach that claimed four lives on Friday, Fulani residents of the area have called on the state government, as well as law enforcement agencies in the state, to bring perpetrators of the crisis to justice.

It is recalled that Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) members in a convoy of about 20 vehicles, believed to have been coming from Osogbo, Osun State, were passing through the Kara market where a cow being led across the road by its handler broke the side mirror of one of the OPC vehicles, resulting in an argument that eventually escalated into an exchange of…