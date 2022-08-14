Buhari reappoints Bashir Ahmad as SA on Digital Communication

President Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed his former personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, as the new special assistant to the President on digital communication.

This was disclosed in a letter of appointment issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, which was dated July 20, 2022.

According to the statement, Ahmad’s appointment took effect from July 19, 2022.

Confirming his new appointment, the presidential aide took to Twitter on Sunday to appreciate the President for choosing him for the new position.

“This is an honour. Thank you Baba @MBuhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for finding me worthy again and again,…