External Relations – Tribune Online

SINCE the emergence of homosapiens on this planet, he has never been at peace with himself or his neighbours. In the beginning, he waged his war with flint; then with bow and arrow; and recently with the atom bomb. He now threatens to employ weapons of indescribable destructive power such as the hydrogen bomb.

All the ingredients of, and motivations for, man’s incessant and internecine rivalries – greed, self-interest, abuse and misuse of power, enthroning of might over right – are as present today as ever before.

There are two Chinas and two Koreas; and Vietnam is in the violent process of being permanently split into two. At the base of these unjustifiable divisions lie…