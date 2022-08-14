Federal University, Lokoja loses two students, two staff in one month

The Federal University, Lokoja has lost two of its students and two staff members of the institution within a space of one month.

The two students are late Mr Gerald Ojone M. Akor, a 400-level student, and Miss Ruth Fatima Ocheni, a 200-level student from the Department of Banking and Finance of the University, whose death occurred on 2nd and 11th August, 2022 respectively.

Sadly, the institution also lost two of its staff members namely Mr Abdulsalam Anate of the Environmental Health unit, and Mr Jeremiah Sunday, a Clerical Staff in the Dean’s office, Faculty of Arts.

Late Mr Anate whose shocking death occurred on 11th August, has since been buried according to Islamic…