Flush out criminals among you, Akeredolu warns Ebira community in Ondo

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has warned Ebiras living in the state to flush out criminals among them, urging them to join hands with the government in ridding the state of crime and criminals.

Akeredolu, who stressed that the Ebira people have lived together with the indigenes of the state for long, charged them not to deviate from the farming trade.

The governor, who stated this on Saturday, while meeting with the leaders of the Ebira community in the state at the Cocoa Conference Hall of the Governor’s office, Alagbaka, Akure, urged the Ebira leaders to warn their wards against venturing into the kidnapping business.

Addressing reporters shortly after the…