Initiative organises ‘walk for mental health’ for persons with disabilities

Jela’s Development Initiatives (JDI), a nonprofit organization, supported by Liliane Fonds through The Leprosy Mission Nigeria, staged an Advocacy Walk on Saturday, August 13, 2022, for the mental health of youths with disabilities and their family members.

The walk kicked off at 7:30am from the Teslim Balogun Stadium (Under the Bridge) to 22B, Amosu Street, Off Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the founder of JDI, Angela Ochu-Baiye stated: “Our goal is to draw public attention to the many forms of discrimination that persons with disabilities face every day, the effect it has on their mental health and consequently, the need for a more inclusive…