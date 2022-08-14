JUST IN: Jigawa Central APC senatorial candidate dies

THE Jigawa Central All Progressive Congress (APC) senatorial candidate, Alhaji Tijjani Ibrahim Kiyawa, is died.

He died in China hospital after being earlier admitted at a private clinic in the federal capital territory Abuja from where he was flowed to China.

Alhaji Tijjani Ibrahim is candidate of the ruling APC and was one time member, House of Representatives represented Dutse/Kiyawa federal constituency for two terms and later decamped to the ruling APC after losing election in 2015.

In his condolence massage, the Jigawa State governor, expressed shock over the news for the death of the senatorial candidate.

The governor described late Tijjani Gaya as “a man of honor, a…