NDLEA uncovers 442 parcels of Crystal Meth in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has uncovered no fewer than 442 parcels of Crystal Methamphetamine concealed in heads of fish packed in cartons for export to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates through the SAHCO shed of the Lagos Airport.

The 11.90kg consignment was brought to the SAHCO export shed of the airport on 5th August by a freight agent, Adekunle Oluwapelumi Paul from Kogi State, who was promptly arrested upon the discovery that the seven cartons he presented for export contained parcels of the dangerous drug wrapped with foil paper and concealed in the heads of hundreds of smoked catfish.

On the 6th of August, another consignment containing 1.45kg…