10 quick facts about Kenya’s president-elect, William Ruto

The Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto was earlier today, Monday, announced as the winner of the 2022 presidential election in Kenya, after narrowly defeating his closest rival, Raila Odinga to become the fifth president of the republic of Kenya since Independence.

After six days of delay in the announcement of results due to an alleged vote-buying claim by Raila Odinga’s camp, Mr Ruto, who polled 50.49 percent of the total votes cast, was declared as the winner of the election by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Mr Ruto’s victory in the election means he will…