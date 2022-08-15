AfDB’s TAAT initiative wins Excellence Award

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has been named a “Salute to Excellence” award winner for the Bank’s communication around its Technologies for African Agricultural Transformation (TAAT), programme by America’s largest organisation of journalists and media professionals of colour.

The National Association of Black Journalists cited the Bank’s excellence in online media relations and marketing about the landmark initiative, also known as TAAT.

The online campaign featured the impact of TAAT delivering climate-smart agricultural technologies to millions of African farmers, helping African nations grow more food.

The awards were announced over the weekend at a gala event…