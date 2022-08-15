CIBN set for bankers’ conference to address changing trends in the industry

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has announced plans to bring together top bankers, economists and captains of industry at its annual conference to share ideas on how to address changing trends in the banking industry and the Nigerian economy at large.

The president and Chairman of council, CIBN), Dr Ken Opara, made the announcement at a media parley on Friday in Lagos.

He said that the conference scheduled for September 13 and 14, would be hybrid, taking place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja and through Zoom teleconferencing, with dignitaries from around the world in attendance.

The theme of this year’s conference will be: ‘Repositioning the…