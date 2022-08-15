Dantalle re-elected APM national chairman, plans nationwide campaign September

The Allied People’s Movement (APM) has re-elected Alhaji Yusuf Dantalle as its National Chairman during the party’s National Convention on Sunday in Abuja.

During his acceptance speech, Dantalle said the forthcoming 2023 general election provides another opportunity to save the nation from clueless leadership.

He said the Party fielded credible candidates to contest various offices, and it is the only political party that fielded a female presidential candidate in the country.

“With the emergence of the new leadership of the Party and candidates for the 2023 polls, APM is set for nationwide campaigns in September in line with INEC guidelines for the 2023 general election.

…