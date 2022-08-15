Don’t vote based on religion, tribe, CNG tells Northerners

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has asked the Northern voters to resist the temptation of voting along religion, tribe and political party lines ahead of the 2023 general election.

CNG also urged Northerners to ask those seeking their votes to provide comprehensive programmes for the development of the region and promotion of their interest.

This is part of the resolutions contained in the Communique issued at the end of a two-day retreat of CNG held in Bauchi State.

The retreat resolved to call on the northern voters to remain ever vigilant on the direction the coming round of fresh elections will take by “resisting the temptation to vote sole across a political party,…