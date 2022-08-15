El-Rufai mocks Peter Obi’s supporters, over proposed 2million man street march in Kaduna

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El- Rufai has mocked the supporters of the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi over their plans to organise a two million-man street march for him in Kaduna State.

El-Rufai while reacting to a tweet from a certain supporter of Peter obi, @ZamarOmar who wrote “Kaduna Two Million March for Peter Obi”, said the proposed 2 million-man march in Kaduna for Peter Obi is only a daydream as the chances of getting 200 supporters for the march is not certain.

The former FCT minister also took a swipe at the Igbo people, labelling them as “imports” who can’t open their shops on Mondays.

The…