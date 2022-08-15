Electing Tinubu will mean third term for Buhari —PDP group

The Peoples Democratic Party Action 23 Group has warned Nigerians against electing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as doing so will amount to an extension of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure.

In a statement issued on Sunday, by its Chairman, Hon.Rufus Omeire, the group argued that given the performance of the ruling party in the last seven years and more, the party has become an existential threat to the survival of the nation.

The statement referenced the recent remark by a former APC National Chairman and ex-Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomole, who sought to distance Tinubu from the Buhari administration’s…