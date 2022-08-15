Ethnic minorities applaud Bauchi Gov, endorses him for reelection

For the first time in the political history of Bauchi State, ethnic minority groups across the state unanimously applauded the achievements of the Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir led PDP administration in the past three years and thereby endorsed him for reelection come 2023.

The group under the aegis of Development Associations of Ethic Minorities of Bauchi State stated that, “It is our conviction that government is all about the delivery of the much needed dividends of democracy to the people and the administration of Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has since provided that, given the number of projects, programmes and policies it has initiated and executed within the space of three…