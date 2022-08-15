FG directs NAICOM to deepen insurance penetration with new products

The Federal Government has directed the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) to evolve strategies that would deepen insurance penetration in the country by making operators develop new insurance products and policies.

The directive was given by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, in Abuja, on Monday, when the Governing Board of NAICOM paid her a courtesy visit.

Addressing members of the NAICOM Board, Mrs Ahmed said “there would be a need to achieve more insurance penetration in the country. In this regard, there is a need to evolve new insurance products and policies”.

The Finance Minister, while speaking directly to the Board members…