Foundation gives prize award worth millions of naira to students in Oyo

The founder, Omi Aanu Foundation, Ambassador Debo Adesina, has called on parents and guardians to take educational needs of their wards as a priority.

He said for children to perform excellently, adequate provision must be made to cater for their needs in school, just as he added that this would encourage them to face their studies.

Adesina, in a statement signed by Kikelomo Abimbola shortly after the presentation of prize awards to different categories of students in seven secondary and 11 primary schools in Itesiwaju Local Government Area of Oyo State, stated that he was impressed with students who without books, writing materials, among others still perform excellently.

