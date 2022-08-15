Terrorism: Self-determination groups, activists from South, Middle-Belt plan two-day protest at UN Session

A coalition led by a United States (US) based Self-Determination Movement, the United Indigenous People of African (UNIPA) Foundation, said self-determination groups and activists from the South and Middle-Belt of Nigeria under its coordination will stage a two-day protest at the 77th Session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) scheduled to hold between 13th to 27th September 2022.

UNIPA made this known in a statement by one of its co-conveners, Dr. Joshua Ekwo, copy of which was made available to newsmen, saying the protest was planned against what it described as “State-Sponsored Terrorism, Economic and Infrastructural Degradations in Nigeria,” just as it also announced…