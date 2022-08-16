Cooking gas price rises by over 100 percent year-on-year

The price of household cooking gas known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) rose by over 100 percent Year-on-Year, the latest report from the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed.

On a month-on-month basis, the average retail price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) according to the report, increased by 7.57 percent.

According to NBS price watch data for June, 2022, the commodity’s price increased from N3,921.35 recorded in May 2022 to N4,218.38 in June 2022.

This implies a 103.93 percent increase from June 2021 where a 5kg gas sold for N2 069.

The report on state profile analysis, said Adamawa recorded the highest average price…