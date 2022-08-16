DBN set for structured entrepreneurship training, funding of MSMEs

The Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) says it has completed all arrangements to boost the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through a capacity-building exercise, which is one of its core mandates, as well as providing access to finance to MSMEs and partial credit guarantee to the participating financial institution on a market conforming basis to enable them to lend to small businesses.

Specifically, the development finance institution said it is committed to building the capacity of the Nigerian MSMEs to enable them to formalise, grow and become more bankable to get easy access to available credit. Commenting on the initiative, the DBN Managing Director/CEO, Dr Tony…