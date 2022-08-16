 Gombe to spend N8.8bn on 17 township roads construction, N1.2bn for emergency repairs

The sum of N8. 8b has been approved by the Gombe State Executive Council (SEC) for the constitution of 17 Township Roads within the Gombe metropolis in continuation of the regional development plans of the government.

The SEC meeting held on Monday at the Government House Council Chambers was chaired by the State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya.

The Commissioner of Works and Transportation, Engr. Abubakar Bappah who briefed Journalists shortly after the Council meeting explained that the 17 township road projects will traverse some vital areas within the metropolis.

The areas include Kagarawal, Pantami/Gabukka, old GRA and Civil Service Commission’s office to Science…