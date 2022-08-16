Jaiz Bank pays N1.38bn dividend

Shareholders of Jaiz Bank Plc have unanimously approved a total dividend payout of N1.38bn for the year ended 2021, representing 4 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each.

The approval was given by the shareholders at the 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

This is the third year the Bank is paying dividends to its shareholders since it began dividend payments in 2019.

Chairman of the Bank, Alhaji Umaru Abdulmutallab, said at the AGM that the increase in dividend payment for the year under review was a result of growth recorded by the Bank.

He added that the perception of the Jaiz brand has continued to improve with the “Bank being awarded the…