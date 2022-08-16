Kano govt sends eight commissioner-nominees to assembly

Kano State government has submitted the names of eight-commissioner nominees to the state’s House of Assembly following the resignation of some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) to contest in the 2023 general election.

A letter from the executive on Monday read by the speaker of the assembly, Honourable Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, during the plenary, disclosed that that the new commissioners would be appointed to fill the vacuum created by the resignation of some members of the SEC.

Chidari said that invitation would be sent to the nominees to appear before the assembly on Monday, August 27, for screening.

According to the list, the eight…