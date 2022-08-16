NIHSA trains staff on danger of workplace bullying

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has organised workshop to train its staff members on the danger of workplace bullying to improve workers’ productivity and motivate good performance at the place of duties.

Experts have defined workplace bullying as repeated unreasonable behaviour directed towards an employee or group of employees that creates a risk to health or safety.

Bullying includes verbal abuse, excluding or isolating particular employees, assigning tasks that are impossible for the employee to successfully complete, harassment or intimidation, assigning meaningless tasks unrelated to the employee’s job.

It also includes changing work rosters with the…