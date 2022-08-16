NiMet raises alarm over flood threat in Borno, Bayelsa, Delta, Kaduna, others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has raised alarm over a high level of flood threat in six states across the country.

Speaking in Abuja on Tuesday, the Director General of NiMet, Prof. Mansur Bako Matazu said “we are present in every part of Nigeria and we receive weather conditions per minute across the country.

“We ran an SPI analysis which determines the soil moisture because the soil moisture condition is a factor that influences the dryness or wetness of the soil.”

He explained that “over-dryness of the soil could lead to drought, while over-wetness of the soil could lead to flooding. The recent analysis we have carried out in the last 48 hours shows…