NITDA, ICPC open application for illicit financial flow hackathon

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), through its subsidiary, the Office for Nigerian Digital Innovation (ONDI), in partnership with the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has opened applications for the 2022 Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) Hackathon.

The IFF Project is supported by the Ford Foundation office for West Africa.

The Illicit Financial Flows (IFFs) Hackathon is aimed at developing indigenous solutions to curb illicit financial flows (IFFs) in Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), check illegal transfer/movement of funds within Nigeria and across international borders, and ensure effective…