‘UNDP has laid foundations for climate change response in Nigeria’

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has said Global Environment Facility (GEF) project has laid the foundations for climate change response in Nigeria.

UNDP said the five-year project laid its foundation through the development of draft policies, institutional structures, better data and food security information systems with community adaptation practices.

It further noted that before the five-year project launch, a number of states had reported populations at risk of food insecurity for several years in a row.

The Deputy Resident Representative, UNDP Nigeria Country Office, Lealem Berhanu Dinku stated this at the GEF project closing event in Abuja.

Dinku…