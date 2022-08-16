Youth Group launches outreach for Nigerian, African youths

A youth organisation, Young and More Africa (YAMA), has launched an outreach to connect and reach more Nigeria and African youths with the aim of developing their leadership and innovative skills.

The founder of the organisation, Ijeoma Dicta Okoye, made this known on Saturday during the second anniversary celebration of the organisation, in commemoration of the 2022 International Youth Day, celebrated every 12th of August, with the theme: ‘Intergenerational Solidarity: Creating A World For All Ages’.

Okoye, who is also the founder of Creative Writers and Influencers Network (CWIN), stressed that she is passionate about helping young leaders navigate the challenges they…