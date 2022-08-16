Youths stage peace walk, demand political inclusiveness in Kano

A non-governmental organisation under the auspices of the Centre for Communication and Social Impact (CCSI), with support from ActionAid Nigeria, on Monday, organised a peace walk in Kano to demand more participation in the running of the state’s affairs.

The organisation added that until the youth especially women utilise their strength and demand for space in governance, they may remain backward in the scheme of growth in the country.

The group said the walk was organised as part of activities to mark the 2022 International Youth Day celebration in Kano.

Speaking on the occasion, the program officer at CCSI, Bukola Toriola, while addressing the congress of youths, including…