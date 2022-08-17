Anambra govt begins investigations into the death of wife of suspended Nnewi North Council boss

Anambra state government has commenced a scientific probe into the sudden death of wife of the suspended Transition Committee Chairman of Nnewi North council area, late Mrs Chidiebele Iloka.

The State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, went a step further by setting up an investigative panel who are made up of medical professors from within and outside Anambra state.

The team made up of Pathologists are carrying autopsy in Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, where the body of the deceased was deposited.

The investigative panel is also made up of representatives of the family of the deceased, the family of the husband of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police , Anambra…