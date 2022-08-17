BEDC loses N750 million to forceful takeover of operation

The Managing Director, Benin Electricity District Company (BEDC) PLC, Funke Osibodu, has disclosed that the company lost N750 million in one month due to what she described as illegal taking over of operations of the company.

Osibodu disclosed this on Tuesday in Benin, while addressing journalists on her alleged apprehension by the police over the leadership tussle of the company.

It would be recalled that on July 8, 2022, Dr Henry Ajagbawa, had taken over the management of BEDC as the new Managing Director of the company.

Osibodu said despite a valid court order barring Ajagbawa and his group from taking over the BEDC, they still brought the police from Abuja to obstruct the…