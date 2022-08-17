Buhari greets IBB at 81

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent best wishes to former military President, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, on his 81st birthday coming up Wednesday.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity) on Tuesday said President Buhari joined family, friends and associates of the former leader in celebrating another year, heralded by God’s benevolence and mercies.

The President noted the historical role of the former military President in shaping the political and economic development of the country, and his counsels to upcoming political leaders.

President Buhari…