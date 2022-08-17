CJN charges participants to play by rules

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola has charged all the participants of the 2022 edition of the National Sports Competition to play the games by the rules in the interest of national unity.

Justice Ariwoola gave the charge on Wednesday in Lokoja during the unveiling of CJN’s trophy to kick start the annual competition organised by the National Sports Association for Judiciary (NASAJ).

The Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria who was represented by the Acting Chief Judge of Kogi State, Hon. Justice Josiah Joe Majebi during the unveiling of the trophy described the trophy…