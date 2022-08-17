Enugu CP decorates 37 newly promoted officers

Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Abubakar Lawal, has decorated 37 newly promoted officers from Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) to Superintendent of Police (SP).

Addressing the newly decorated officers on Tuesday in Enugu, Lawal charged the officers to work harder and ensure that they fight crime and criminality to the barest minimum in the state.

According to him, to whom much is given, much is expected.

“The Inspector-General of Police (IG), Mr Usman Alkali Baba, expects maximum output and results from the newly promoted and decorated officers.

“We are grateful as a command since January to continue to decorate newly promoted officers as well as other rank…