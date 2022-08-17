FCTA trains over 200 farmers’ associations in fish feed production

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Agriculture and Rural Development Secretariat has trained over 200 fish farmers associations in the production of fish feed using local ingredients.

During the opening ceremony on Wednesday at Gbaupe village near Aco Housing Estate in Abuja, the mandate Secretary FCT – ARDS, Abubakar Ibrahim said the initiative was to diversify farming in the territory.

Ibrahim said the beneficiaries were selected based on the registered fish farmers associations across the territory.

He said the training would create awareness of technicalities involved in both household and commercial fish production in varieties such as catfish; Tilapia…