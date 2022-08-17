Financial experts task FG, NASS on reforms, effective budgeting process

Financial experts drawn from the Chartered Institute of Treasury Management (CITM), on Wednesday, tasked Federal Government with the need to embark on financial reforms ahead of the presentation of the 2023 budget proposal to the National Assembly.

The CITM Registrar/Chief Executive, Mr Olumide Adedoyin, on Wednesday, said there were no proper safeguards in place to ensure the effective implementation of the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Adedoyin, who addressed reporters in Abuja said, also called for continuous training and retraining of personnel handling critical sectors of the country’s economy with a view to eliminate the waste of scarce resources.

To this end, he tasked…