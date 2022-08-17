Five smart ways for a student to save money

Nothing is as best as having a savings account as a student. Building a saving culture right from being a student has a great way of helping you become financially independent when you get to the outside world.

Learning to save the minutest amount from your allowances while in school trains you in financial discipline and it helps you from totally depending on your parent or guardian for all you need.

Regardless of your educational level, that is, whether you are a secondary school student or you are in a tertiary institution, there is always a need for you to save.

Do not underestimate the power of saving no matter how small because it is said that little drops of…