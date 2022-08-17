Importance of digital infrastructure for MDAs

Before Galaxy Backbone (GBB) commenced operations in 2006, ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) were operated by little or no impactful digital services observed. There were no common systems or platforms that enabled these government establishments relate with one another in a seamless way. There was also a lot of file carrying from one department of government to the other.

A critical review of where most of these MDAs were in 2006, in comparison to where a good number of them are now, will reveal a great deal of improvements. Have these MDAs been fully digitised? Not completely, because governments, not just in Nigeria, but across the world are a huge enterprise where…