Kwara Accord reps candidate doles N20m empowerment to widows, youths

No fewer than 300 widows and 200 youths benefitted from over N20million empowerment programme organized by a House of Representatives candidate of the Accord party representing Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Irepodun/Isin Federal Constituency of Kwara state, Hon. Olayemi Afolayan-Jejeloye.

The event, held at Oke-Onigbin, was attended by youths and women from the 45 wards of the constituency including all the stakeholders from the various local government areas.

Earlier in his remarks, the Accord party candidate said the purpose of the events was to empower his people and to encourage the youths who are unemployed to be self-reliant and independent.

Jejeloye noted that the 200 youths from all the…