Need to vote right – Tribune Online

As the election period inches closer, we are in a very important stage in our nationhood. The period of the election is to take stock of the progress or otherwise that we have recorded under the current leadership.

We should not be carried away by the money-bags that litter our political landscape. Nigeria needs the kind of leadership that will bring the nation to the stage that we desire.

Our votes must count in the forthcoming elections and we must make sure that we give our best in ensuring that we do all to choose the right people into government. We need the best for Nigeria to attain its very best.

The…