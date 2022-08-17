Reps committee probes identities of contractors, writes CAC, FIRS

The Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, resolved to unmask the real identities of the owners of the Companies which took contracts valued at the sum of N18.9bn from the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development for clearing of bushes, land preparation, rehabilitation of soil plant lab and others during the last COVID-19 lockdown of the country.

The resolution followed the appearance of representatives of two of the 20 affected companies at the resumed investigative hearing of the committee on queries to Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government by the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

The…