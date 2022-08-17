Security: Two kidnappers killed, two others escaped with bullet injuries in Kogi

Two daredevil kidnappers have lost their lives during a gun duel with security operatives in Idah Local Government Area of Kogi State while two others escaped with different degrees of bullet wound.

According to reports, the kidnappers have perpetuated havoc within the area of their operations and security operatives had been on their trail

Confirming the information, the Chairman Idah Local Government, Hon. Abuh Odoma Stated that with the support received from the State governor, they have continued to secure victories over some of these miscreants.

He expressed that they were committed to ensuring that as…