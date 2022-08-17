Use your PVCs to end APC misrule, Ayu tells Nigerians

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, has called on the citizens to use their permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) to reject and end the alleged maladministration of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2023 general election.

Ayu who lamented that the APC government has failed to live up to expectations across the major sectors of the economy noted that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, are well equipped to provide needed solutions to the myriad of challenges confronting the nation.

He explained that the dwindling economy, rising insecurity and the continued strike action…