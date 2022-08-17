Why Ayu should resign —Bode George

Former deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, speaks with SUBAIR MOHAMMED on the growing insecurity in the country, discordance within the party and its effect on the chances of PDP in 2023 general election.

Things are not all smooth in your party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), how do you hope to address these challenges will the next election approaching?

I have been away for a while and I made sure I stayed away from the public to do introspection and an assessment of where we are. This is because, in a democracy, we must always talk and exchange ideas; we must discuss, agree and disagree on views without being absolutely…