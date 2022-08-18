Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation splashes N20m on 40 outstanding civil servants

THE Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has dolled out N20 million of N500,000 each to 40 federal civil servants that emerged as recipients of the Presidential Public Service Merit Award, in June this year in Abuja.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and Chairman of AIG Imoukhuede Foundation, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, presented the cheques to the 40 beneficiaries drawn from different categories of the federal workers in the Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The beneficiaries confirmed receiving the alerts of the N550,000 each.

The event was under the auspices of The Emily Aig-Imoukhuede Memorial Endowment Fund, named after the later mother…