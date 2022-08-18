Bauchi security agencies, vigilantes rescue 69 victims from kidnappers

Few weeks after he went round to assess the activities of kidnappers and other criminal elements ravaging the state which necessitated a directive to go after them, Bauchi State Government is making headway in the fight as not fewer than 69 abductees have been saved from dens of kidnappers across the state.

This is according to the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki, who spoke to journalists on Thursday.

He explained that the feat was achieved by the combined efforts of security agencies and vigilantes who stormed dens of the bandits in various Bauchi forests rescuing the victims.

Nuhu Zaki added that plans have been…